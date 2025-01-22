Elizabeth in the Kitchen – Hamburger Helper

By KSTP

Elizabeth in the Kitchen – Hamburger Helper

Elizabeth Ries joins us from her kitchen to share a recipe for homemade hamburger helper.

Elizabeth’s blog, Home to Homestead.

Hamberger Helper Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
-1.25 lbs Ground Beef, we used 85/15
-1 Yellow Onion, diced
-6 Cloves Garlic, minced
-3 C Beef Broth
-1 C Heavy Cream
-1 t Italian Seasoning
-1 t Red Pepper Flakes
-1 t Paprika
-Salt and Pepper to taste
-2-3 T Tomato Paste
-1 lb Pasta Shells
-5 oz Sharp Cheddar Cheese
-Chives to garnish

Directions:

  1. Dutch Oven, Med Low heat, add some olive oil
  2. Add Onion, Red Pepper Flakes, Italian Seasoning, S&P. Cook 6-8 min until tender
  3. Add Garlic, cook until you can smell it, less than a minute
  4. Add Ground Beef, Salt, Pepper, Paprika…brown it
  5. Make room for Tomato Paste in middle and cook it for a few minutes
  6. Bring it all together
  7. Add Beef Broth and Heavy Cream, bring to light boil
  8. Add Pasta Shells, lower to simmer, 16 minutes seems perfect
  9. Add Cheddar Cheese
  10. Taste it and season as you like
  11. This would be a good time to toss in some butter
  12. Garnish with Chives