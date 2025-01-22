Elizabeth in the Kitchen – Hamburger Helper
Elizabeth Ries joins us from her kitchen to share a recipe for homemade hamburger helper.
Elizabeth’s blog, Home to Homestead.
Hamberger Helper Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
-1.25 lbs Ground Beef, we used 85/15
-1 Yellow Onion, diced
-6 Cloves Garlic, minced
-3 C Beef Broth
-1 C Heavy Cream
-1 t Italian Seasoning
-1 t Red Pepper Flakes
-1 t Paprika
-Salt and Pepper to taste
-2-3 T Tomato Paste
-1 lb Pasta Shells
-5 oz Sharp Cheddar Cheese
-Chives to garnish
Directions:
- Dutch Oven, Med Low heat, add some olive oil
- Add Onion, Red Pepper Flakes, Italian Seasoning, S&P. Cook 6-8 min until tender
- Add Garlic, cook until you can smell it, less than a minute
- Add Ground Beef, Salt, Pepper, Paprika…brown it
- Make room for Tomato Paste in middle and cook it for a few minutes
- Bring it all together
- Add Beef Broth and Heavy Cream, bring to light boil
- Add Pasta Shells, lower to simmer, 16 minutes seems perfect
- Add Cheddar Cheese
- Taste it and season as you like
- This would be a good time to toss in some butter
- Garnish with Chives