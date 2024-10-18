El Burrito Mercado helps us celebrate Dia De Los Muertos
In just two weeks, Dia De Los Muertos (day of the dead) takes place. This holiday helps us to remember those who have passed on. Milissa Silva from El Burrito Mercado joins Minnesota Live to share how you can celebrate too.
In just two weeks, Dia De Los Muertos (day of the dead) takes place. This holiday helps us to remember those who have passed on. Milissa Silva from El Burrito Mercado joins Minnesota Live to share how you can celebrate too.
Related Links: