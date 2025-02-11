Date Night on a Budget
Kendall Mark from myTalk 107.1 has some great date night spots when you are on a budget.
Arts & Eats – go to the Minneapolis Institute of Art and grab a bite off Eat Street.
Serendipi-Date – go to one of the free ice skating rinks, bring a dessert or a winter hat/mitten/scarf to exchange
Open Skate:
Ramsey County locations
St. Paul locations
Minneapolis locations
Around the World – basement bar hop or make it a game (food themed for families)
Weekend Away – Big Turn Music Festival in Red Wing