Celebrating Native American Heritage Month with Nashke Native Games
November is Native American Heritage Month and there are seven Ojibwe reservations in Minnesota. Tony Drews, a Minnesotan man working to teach more people about Ojibwe language and culture, is here to share more about Nashke native games.
