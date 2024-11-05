Celebrating Native American Heritage Month with Nashke Native Games

By KSTP

Celebrating Native American Heritage Month with Nashke Native Games

November is Native American Heritage Month and there are seven Ojibwe reservations in Minnesota. Tony Drews, a Minnesotan man working to teach more people about Ojibwe language and culture, is here to share more about Nashke native games.

November is Native American Heritage Month and there are seven Ojibwe reservations in Minnesota. Tony Drews, a Minnesotan man working to teach more people about Ojibwe language and culture, is here to share more about Nashke native games.

Related Links:

Nashke Native Games