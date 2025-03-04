Breakfast Wild Rice
Laurie Crowell with Golden Fig Fine Foods makes her favorite breakfast dish using wild rice.
Basic Wild Rice recipe
3 C water
1 C wild rice (rinsed)
In medium saucepan bring water to a full boil.
Add rinsed rice, reduce heat to simmer
Simmer until tender
Breakfast Wild Rice
1 C cooked rice
1/3 C milk
1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste
Pinch of kosher salt
Shake of Royal Cinnamon
Blueberries
Pecans
Maple syrup
In small saucepan warm cooked rice, milk, vanilla bean paste, cinnamon and kosher salt. When hot put in bowl and top with berries pecans and maple syrup.