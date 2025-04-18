Books for Gardeners
Sally Lederer from the Metropolitan Library Service Agency (MELSA) has some garden-related book recommendations. Plus, metro public libraries offer a lot of programs and classes around gardening. Click here for more information on MELSA. Click here for information on events for gardeners.
Recommended Reads:
- The Sparrow Sisters by Ellen Herrick
- The Heirloom Garden by Viola Shipman
- Garden Variety by Christy Willhelmi
- Midwest Home Landscaping: 46 Landscape Designs by Roger Holmes & Rita Buchanan
- Field Guide to Outside Style by Ryan McEnaney
- The Urban Garden: 101 Ways to Grow Food and Beauty in the City by Kathy Jentz & Teri Speight