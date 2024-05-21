Asparagus season in Minnesota
Laurie Crowell of Golden Fig in St. Paul joins us to share what she knows about the asparagus season and the vegetable itself.
Recipe for Asparagus Honey Mustard Pasta Salad:
1 pound of cooked pasta
1 pound of asparagus chopped into thirds
1 pint of cherry tomatoes, quartered
4 wild ramps thinly sliced
8oz gouda, cubed
1/2 cup of fresh herbs
Kosher salt and pepper
Recipe for Honey Mustard Dressing:
1.2 cup of extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
2 TB honey
2 TB Dijon Mustard
1 TB garlic, minced
Kosher salt and pepper
