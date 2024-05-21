Asparagus season in Minnesota

By KSTP

Asparagus season in Minnesota

Laurie Crowell of Golden Fig in St. Paul joins us to share what she knows about the asparagus season and the vegetable itself.  

Recipe for Asparagus Honey Mustard Pasta Salad:

1 pound of cooked pasta

1 pound of asparagus chopped into thirds

1 pint of cherry tomatoes, quartered

4 wild ramps thinly sliced

8oz gouda, cubed

1/2 cup of fresh herbs

Kosher salt and pepper

Recipe for Honey Mustard Dressing:

1.2 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 TB honey

2 TB Dijon Mustard

1 TB garlic, minced

Kosher salt and pepper

