Ann Bancroft Foundation
Ann Bancroft is an Arctic explorer and the first woman to reach both the North and South poles. She's been inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame and in 1991 created the Ann Bancroft Foundation. It is based in St. Paul and works to empower girls to achieve their highest potential and dreams. Ethelind Kaba, Executive Director of the Ann Bancroft Foundation, and Jorja Wodziak, Founder of Youth in Law, join us to discuss the Foundation and the upcoming Girlhood Summit.
