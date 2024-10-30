Andover Football Family
High School Football playoffs are underway. Many families and friends will be filling the stands cheering teams on toward the Prep Bowl. Sports Anchor, Chris Long, joins us from Andover to show us what's motivating one of the best football players in the state this season.
High School Football playoffs are underway. Many families and friends will be filling the stands cheering teams on toward the Prep Bowl. Sports Anchor, Chris Long, joins us from Andover to show us what’s motivating one of the best football players in the state this season.