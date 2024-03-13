ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The countdown is on for the total solar eclipse happening on April 8 and the Rochester Museum and Science Center is hosting two free webinars ahead of […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Monday, April 8, the skies over Rochester will go dark at 3:20 p.m. as the moon casts its shadow over the entire sun. The House of Mercy […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Total Solar Eclipse in Rochester is a once-in-a-lifetime event and for that reason, there’s no playbook on how to make sure everyone experiences it as safely […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ve been highlighting a lot of events around Rochester for the eclipse on April 8. But smaller communities are also preparing. For the hamlet of Pultneyville in […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five weeks and counting until the total solar eclipse, and News10NBC is your official eclipse headquarters. The event is going to last less than five minutes, but […]

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – SUNY Brockport’s Tower Fine Arts Center Gallery will host two exhibitions linked to the upcoming solar eclipse. Sun and Moon, is an invitational exhibition featuring solar and […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As we all put our glasses on and watch the eclipse, NASA is going to be watching too. And out of hundreds of applicants, NASA picked three […]

In one month, the Rochester region will be in the direct path of a total solar eclipse. As many as 500,000 people are expected to flood into our region for […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Rochester will take place on Saturday, March 16. It begins at 12:30 p.m. This year, the parade will feature […]

BATAVIA, N.Y. – After Michael Elmore was kicked out of Batavia Downs Gaming early Sunday morning, Batavia Police say he came back with a metal chain – and used it […]

UPDATE: Rochester Police say missing 13-year-old Kevin Kerr has been found safe. He was found on the city’s east side. ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Rochester Police are looking for a missing […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn’t sell its […]

Gates Chili High’s India Williams shining on the basketball court was a big social help when transferring schools in 2020. Most of my friends at school are from basketball and […]

Bradley Pollard is a tri-sport athlete and now in his senior year. He has always taken pride in being a leader and has proven it with a Clarkson Leadership Award. […]

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Being a three-sport athlete isn’t easy, especially when you’re weeks away from locking up the valedictorian at your high school. “A lot of late nights. A […]

Webster Schroeder Junior Dylan Peeso developed an interest in hockey prior to grade school. “I was five when my dad took me out on the ice and I really enjoyed […]

Edison Tech Junior Blessin Guy might not see herself as natural born athlete but she assumed it would be smart to start playing one order to bolster her resume ahead […]

Penfield High Senior Angelena Lipani continues her final season with the Patriots girls varsity basketball team. However, before closing the book on high school, she wants this one to count. […]

School of the Arts senior Giovanni Petrone picked up baseball young. Eventually, he switched to lacrosse, but shortly after, he converted back to America’s pastime. “I started back in tee-ball, […]

Swimming doesn’t come naturally to everyone. Marcus Whitman senior Brendan Laity would be the first to say so. “When I was really little, I think I was five or six […]

Honeoye Central High Sophomore Henry Sherman dabbles in a few sports but track and field events are the favorite. “I’ve done other running sports, like soccer and stuff like that,” […]

Gates Chili Junior Carli Quinlan is keeping herself pretty busy in school and she’s conquering everything through time management. “Like I’m at school a lot,” Quinlan said. “Today, I was […]

Our fair weather and spring-like air continues into the middle part of the week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and temperatures pushing into the lower to mid […]

Lollypop Farm is bracing for kitten season! The shelter welcomed 13 kittens and two momma cats Tuesday, and shelter leaders say it’s only the beginning. From early spring through the […]

This Consumer Alert takes a look at Rochester’s housing crisis and the Monroe County executive’s plans to address it. Adam Bello held a press conference Tuesday to outline a four-pronged […]

When you shop on sites like Amazon and Walmart.com, the products you find are not all sold by those two retail giants. In fact, 60 percent of the products on […]

It’s a company so often associated with internet searches; it’s now used as a verb. If you want to find out something, you Google it. But I found a scammer […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Imagine, you buy the burial plots next to your family to ensure you’ll be together for eternity, only to go for a visit one day and find […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – More than 20, 000 people have already watched our exclusive video that depicts how Rochester was completely changed 70 years ago when the Inner Loop plowed through […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Protests outside RPD and Rochester City Hall were inspired in part by News10NBC investigative reporting that showed one missing person was actually laying in the Monroe County […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A cold case murder trial of Timothy Williams has been so long in the making that the police called to testify are all retired now. But the […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A News10NBC investigation in February showed video of how the Inner Loop plowed through city neighborhoods 70 years ago. In one week, it’s garnered more than 65,000 […]

DANSVILLE N.Y. – The wife of a Livingston County man who has been wrongfully detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan for nearly a year and a half will be a […]

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – A subtle change in punctuation could make a huge difference in the way people with severe disabilities are cared for. The change is two brackets around one […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Brighton Police and Animal Control continue to set traps in a neighborhood where a rabies-infected fox bit six people over the weekend. Those who were bitten are getting […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. When you call 911, you expect to get an ambulance and most of the time, you will. But, if you don’t truly need one, a 911 operator may […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Negotiations about raising the nation’s debt ceiling hit a stalemate again on Friday. On Thursday evening, House majority leader Kevin McCarthy was optimistic. That was then. This is […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In the midst of staffing and funding shortages, our local EMS providers were honored by the doctors who take over care at local emergency rooms on Monday. Trauma […]

GENESEO, N.Y. – Thousands of pounds of marijuana are sitting in storage across New York. Cannabis farmers say they simply don’t have enough legal dispensaries to sell it to and […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -The University of Rochester revealed the attack late Friday. The FBI is now involved in the investigation. The university says 41,000 students, faculty and staff could be vulnerable. […]

CHILI, N.Y. – Chief investigative Berkeley Brean has done a lot of stolen car stories, but they’ve never gone like this. “I didn’t threaten him, but I just said, ‘What […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Election Day is nearing and one of the key races in Monroe County is for county executive. News10NBC sat down with both candidates. Democrat Adam Bello is […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease here in New York. So, perhaps some of you are starting off 2024 with a resolution […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There were more patients inside Strong Memorial Hospital last week than ever before. The facility has 886 licensed beds, but it started most days with over 1,000 […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC will introduce you to a new initiative aimed at supporting school systems and leaders by empowering parents and families. Did […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC sat down with the first Latino president of the Monroe County Legislature. Next, learn all about the Rochester Construction Training […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC spoke with the president and CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Rochester area. Over the last few weeks, he […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you missed Rochester In Focus, you missed a treat. Rochester’s own internationally acclaimed singer Danielle Ponder stopped by the News10NBC studio and sat down with Lynette […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Did your recent property reassessment come as a huge surprise? News10NBC answers your questions and explains what steps to take next. News10NBC speaks with a Rochester homeowner, […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC discusses property reassessments in the City of Rochester. Willie Lightfoot from Rochester City Council, Clay Harris, and two homeowners join […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC speaks with Devon Reynolds for Rochester Roots, our Black History Month series. Devon owns a barbershop on Dewey Avenue and works […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, our guest had everyone in the studio moving and grooving. News10NBC welcomed the Next Gen Trio — a group of amazing […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC spoke with the director of Fairy Godmothers of Rochester, an organization aiming to bring prom outfits to girls in need. […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, we’re celebrating National Women’s History Month by speaking with the first female president and CEO of RG&E and NYSEG. Next, a […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What’s the difference between a presidential caucus and a primary? Only a handful of states hold presidential caucuses, traditionally starting with Iowa. Think of a caucus as […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Why do some stores charge for paper bags? It has been almost four years since New York State banned single-use plastic shopping bags. If you forgot to […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Where can you get the glasses needed to stare at the eclipse safely? Visit Rochester predicts up to 500,000 people will travel here to be in the […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For weeks last summer, Rochester suffered from unhealthy air quality because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Are fires still burning in Canada? It’s hard to forget […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What happens to illegal weapons after they’re secured by police? Rochester Police officers took 818 guns off the streets last year. Tom asks: “what happened to all […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Why don’t mailing addresses always reflect the town? In some areas of Greece, Irondequoit, Brighton, and other suburbs, you’ll find homes and businesses use a Rochester mailing […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Does New York State own any gold or other precious metals that you find on your property? The state had something called the Mined Land Reclamation Law. […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What happens if you’re in a wheelchair, you’re on the top floor of a building, and a fire breaks out? One local hospital says people in wheelchairs […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Will we still be able to see the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8 if its partially cloudy? How about if its fully cloudy? It wouldn’t […]

You hear the term every winter, and that term is “wind chill.” What is the wind chill, and why is it important? Wind chill is the term to describe what […]

It sounds unusual to say, but it has been a very fine February day in Rochester as we continue to see lots of sunshine. The small amount of snowfall this […]

It is coming up fast! April 8 is a once-in-a-lifetime view of a total solar eclipse taking place in Rochester. But are you ready to actually “see” the eclipse safely? […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Did you wake up Thursday morning without any cell service? News10NBC’s Alex Bielfeld sure did, as it’s been out since he woke up, which was around 3 […]

The big storyline this winter for much of our region, and the surrounding upstate New York regions, has been the lack of snow. Snow has been in a deficit, but […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Even though it has not been a severe winter season, around the house we experience dry skin and static electricity just the same. What can really make […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you remember this storm? It happened 33 years ago on Monday. It was the great ice storm of March 1991 and it was devastating for the […]

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the past two weeks in Rochester, we have had some awesome weather, and generally through this winter those who do not like snow and cold can […]

I have not heard any complaints about the weather lately, and that is a pleasant surprise for this time of the year. We know Western New York can get just […]

Do the Right Thing: Zaviona and Nyla helped a student during an asthma attack ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards. Sophomore Zaviona Radcliffe and […]

Do the Right Thing: Az’Ryel broke up a fight and serves as a role model ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards. Az’Ryel Castro, a sixth […]

Do the Right Thing: Nikkyah broke up a fight at a career fair ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards. Nikkyah Boone, a 7th […]

Do the Right Thing: Carter found $150 during recess and turned it in ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards. Carter Blondell, a third […]

Do the Right Thing: Anmol found a bullet on the sidewalk and told police ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards. Anmol Biswa, a sophomore […]

Do the Right Thing: Lena is a role model to her classmates and teammates ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards. Angelena Lipani, a senior […]

Do the Right Thing: Canari helped her mother when she had a medical emergency ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards. One of the award […]

Watch News10NBC TODAY starting Monday to hear about Do the Right Thing award winners ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards. The students received their […]

Do the Right Thing: Aubrey performed CPR on her mother when she was unconscious ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ten local students were honored for their brave actions, giving back to the community, and other good deeds at the first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony […]