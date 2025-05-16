Tyler Kistner announces campaign for 2nd Congressional District seat

A Marine Corps veteran is running for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District for the third time.

On Thursday, Tyler Kistner threw his hat in the ring for the open seat left by Democrat Angie Craig, who announced that she would not seek reelection for the position, instead planning to run for the Senate in 2026.

Kistner tried to unseat Angie Craig in both 2020 and 2022 but lost in the general election both times.

He is the first Republican to join the race, with former DFL state senator and Lakeville Mayor Matt Little and DFL State Sen. Matt Klein in the running on the Democratic side.

Kistner received a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Minnesota and served 14 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, with 10 years of active duty.

“Just like I’ve done my entire life, I’m stepping up to serve my country,” Kistner said. “Our country is at a crossroads, do we go back to the past where the elite running Washington drove our country into the ground? Or do we charge ahead to a better future, where Washington actually works for us and our future generations.”