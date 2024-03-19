Special election Tuesday to fill former Rep. Daudt’s House seat

A special election is underway Tuesday to fill a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Rep. Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) resigned his last month to join a lobbying group. He represented District 27B, which covers parts of Anoka, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Sherburne counties.

Following a special primary on Feb. 29, top frontrunners for the seat are Republican candidate Bryan Lawrence and DFL candidate Brad Brown.

Click here to find your polling place.