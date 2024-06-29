Republicans withdraw endorsement for Marisa Simonetti following domestic assault arrest

After being arrested earlier this month, Marisa Simonetti has lost the endorsement of Third Congressional District Republicans.

On Friday, a statement was released by Randy Sutter, the chair of the 3rd Congressional District Republican Party, stating they had withdrawn their of her candidacy for the Special Election for Hennepin County Commissioner.

Sutter also stated that the party had not recommended her for the Hennepin County Commissioner District 6 position, which she is currently campaigning for. The decision comes after Simonetti was arrested on June 21 in Edina for fifth-degree assault and domestic assault.

In his full statement, Sutter said Simonetti did not reflect their party’s values and said that her representation of being a Republican had embarrassed them:

“In consultation with our Nominating Committee, I am announcing that the 3rd Congressional District Republicans do not endorse or recommend Marisa Simonetti for any elected office in this district. Simonetti does not reflect our values. In her representation of herself as a Republican, she has only served to embarrass the Republican Party.”

“In light of the recent arrest of Marisa Simonetti for domestic assault, coupled with significant other information about her that has come to our attention after our meeting, the 3rd Congressional District Nominating Committee is withdrawing its previous recommendation of her candidacy for the Special Election for Hennepin County Commissioner. Simonetti has not sought recommendation for the General Election for Hennepin County Commissioner District 6 position.”

In response to their withdrawn endorsement, Simonetti released this statement to 5 Eyewitness News:

“The CD3 GOP is not interested in winning candidates who have the kahunas to create real change. They are interested in grifting and wasting time, as evidenced by their impotent track record. CD3 Chair, Randy Sutter, was telling people to take my signs down after we made it through the 4/30 special election primary to the final runoff. I am a candidate who marches and fights for the people. The CD3 GOP wants candidates who will fail or who they can control.”