Minnesota Senate unanimously passes DWI reform, moving bill one step closer to law

The Minnesota Senate unanimously passed a bill to strengthen the state’s DWI laws on Wednesday.

Lawmakers introduced the bill in the wake of a drunken-driving crash last year that killed two people and injured a dozen more at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park. The driver in that crash, 56-year-old Steven Bailey, had five prior DWI convictions on his record and has since pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and criminal vehicular operation.

“It was such a raw thing,” State Representative Larry Kraft recalls. “When I heard this individual had five prior DWI convictions, I said, ‘Do we have some hole in our policies and our laws?'”

Kraft, a DFLer who represents St. Louis Park, is sponsoring a bill that requires longer use of ignition interlocks — a breathalyzer that prevents a vehicle from starting if a driver’s blood alcohol content is higher than .02.

Minnesota’s legal limit is .08.

“If someone commits a second offense, and third offense, the requirements for the timeline interlock, especially from the public safety perspective, should go up,” Kraft says.

The bill requires a convicted drunk driver to use an interlock for two years for the second offense, six years for the third, and ten years for the fourth.

Martin Flaherty is the owner of Safer Streets Minnesota, which holds court-ordered DWI education classes.

He says interlocks work.



“We have so many repeat offenders in Minnesota,” Flaherty declares. “It forces a new habit. I firmly believe that if you do it and stick to it, that habit will continue after you get out of your car.”

The Department of Public Safety says so far this year, more than 8,800 people have been arrested for DWI in Minnesota.

Nearly half are repeat offenders.

Kraft’s bill also doubles what’s called a “lookback window” — from 10 to 20 years — the length of time when a previous DWI conviction can be considered when sentencing someone on a new offense.

At a news conference Wednesday, St. Louis Park Mayor Nadia Mohamed voiced her support for lawmakers’ efforts.

“Of course, I will be there and invite everybody in the room to be there when the governor signs it into legislation, making it harder for drunk drivers to get behind a wheel,” she declared. “If you drink, don’t drive. Make safe choices. That is how you can honor the memory of those who were killed and injured.”

“A tragedy like the one we saw last September should never happen again in any community in Minnesota. This bill takes meaningful action that will help keep recurring offenders from getting behind the wheel when they’re inebriated,” said Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park. “This proposal will have an immediate, positive impact on our state, and I believe it will help save lives.”

The bill revamps the law surrounding license revocation, doubling the lookback period for past DWI offenses from 10 to 20 years. It also extends the revocation period for people convicted of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation or for DWI convictions when the person has a prior offense on their record.

The measure also includes provisions to lengthen the required time for repeat offenders to use an ignition interlock system and streamline the process to get on that program.

Similar legislation passed the House last week, and a final version will soon go to Gov. Tim Walz for approval once minor differences are reconciled in conference committee.