Free Air Time: Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District candidate Kyle Kilbourn

This election season, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is giving candidates in Minnesota and Wisconsin’s statewide races a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision on Election Day.

We’ve offered up to two minutes of free air time to each participating candidate.

Kyle Kilbourn is the Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

View the segment via the video player above.