Free Air Time: Minnesota US Senate candidate Royce White

This election season, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is giving candidates in Minnesota and Wisconsin’s statewide races a chance to speak directly to you to help you make an informed decision on Election Day.

We’ve offered up to two minutes of free air time to each participating candidate.

Royce White is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Minnesota.

View the segment via the video player above.