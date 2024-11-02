Free Air Time: Minnesota US Senate candidate Amy Klobuchar

This election season, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is giving candidates in Minnesota and Wisconsin’s statewide races a chance to speak directly to you to help you make an informed decision on Election Day.

We’ve offered up to two minutes of free air time to each participating candidate.

Amy Klobuchar is the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Minnesota.

