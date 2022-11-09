DFL state leaders celebrate, look ahead to new session after trifecta win

Amid worries about public safety and inflation, Republicans were seen as likely to make significant gains across the U.S. and in Minnesota on Election Day. Instead, Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party came out with control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office.

Wednesday morning, Gov. Tim Walz and Senate DFL leaders celebrated the results but also noted that much work lies ahead.

“I also know last night’s vote was not just a pat on the back, it was a mission order going forward. It was about a vision about what we can do,” Walz said.

GOV. TIM WALZ: “This is the first day of our second term.” He says vote last night gives him a “clear mission” on health care, collective bargaining,” education and many other issues. He also says we have “capacity” to make sure every Minnesotan feels safe in their community. pic.twitter.com/mT9231VbvK — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) November 9, 2022

The governor said the results showed Minnesotans’ “belief in a hopeful Minnesota” and their desire to make their own health care decisions while lawmakers expressed belief that Minnesotans were tired of the legislative stalemate and want to see progress.

With control of the Minnesota House, Senate and governor’s office for the second time in 31 years — and the first since 2013-14 — DFL leaders will be able to more easily pass their agenda into law. While leaders declined to speculate as to what will be on their agenda before it’s set, they noted investments in education and public safety are likely to be prioritized.

“We are sitting on one of the largest surpluses, per capita, of any place in the country,” Walz noted. “That gives us an opportunity to do those things, make communities safe, invest in people to make sure we reduce the pains of inflation, invest in education.”

Gov. Tim Walz talks during a post-election press conference on Nov. 9, 2022. (KSTP-TV)

Walz also said rebate checks remain on the table and noted he’s been supportive of some items Republicans had prioritized last session, like changes to Social Security income tax, legalizing sports betting and allowing recreational marijuana.

“I’ve been supportive of those. I think, again, especially on the cannabis legalization, adult use, that was simply the Senate stalling on that and not doing anything,” Walz said.

RELATED: Minnesota DFL leaders celebrate after GOP concedes majority of state Senate, House

“I think rather than thinking about the ideological spectrum of center and left and right, we should be thinking about what we’re doing to improve the lives of Minnesotans. And those of us who have spent this last year campaigning understand that Minnesotans are looking for progress, and that should be our measure and that will be the measure of our success,” said Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul.

“I’ll say it again today: I will work with anyone who is willing to help make things better for Minnesota,” Walz added.

While the idea of a special session had been floated before the election, it seems unlikely now that the DFL will have greater control next year. Still, DFL Senate Leader Melisa López Franzen wouldn’t entirely rule it out.

“We didn’t think this would happen and it happened,” she said.

Click the video players below to watch the press conferences with Walz and Senate DFL leaders Wednesday. Click here for full election results.