Brooklyn Park City Council member announces run for Melissa Hortman’s vacant House seat

Brooklyn Park City Council Member Christian Eriksen will run for the Minnesota House seat formerly held by the late Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, he announced earlier this week.

“With many emotions, I am announcing my candidacy for MN House District 34B. I know in our communities, this seat will endure as ‘Melissa’s Seat,'” Eriksen wrote on Facebook. “It is with great respect to her legacy, as well as the legacy of all those whom have served before us, that I run for this office.”

Eriksen said he will seek the DFL endorsement.

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were assassinated on June 14 at their Brooklyn Park home. The alleged shooter, Vance Boelter, is charged with their murders in state and federal court.

Eriksen was elected to the Brooklyn Park City Council in 2022. He previously ran for a seat in 2018 but lost by 19 votes to Tonja West-Hafner.

Gov. Tim Walz has yet to call a special election in House District 34B, which covers parts of Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Champlin. State law requires the seat to be filled prior to the next legislative session.