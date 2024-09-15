At Issue: Sept. 15 — Presidential debate recap, Project 2025 and more

At Issue: Sept. 15

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down the most recent presidential debate, Project 2025, campaign spending and more.

Hauser first breaks down Tuesday’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has also continuously tried to distance himself from Project 2025, with Democrats actively trying to tie him to it. Several prominent Minnesota Democrats held a press conference on Monday, speaking against the agenda.

Meanwhile, outside spending on congressional races in Minnesota is down in 2024.

As reported by 5 INVESTIGATES, at least two cities along Metro Transit’s proposed Blue Line Extension could formally push back on the current design of the project when it comes up for a vote. The vote is expected to take place before Oct. 10.

Hauser sat down with Republican strategist Andy Brehm and former DFL party chair Mike Erlandson to discuss the presidential debate, recent polls and the Blue Line extension vote.