At Issue: Oct. 6 — Vice presidential debate, new SurveyUSA results

At Issue: Oct. 6

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down the vice presidential debate and new SurveyUSA results.

Hauser first breaks down the vice presidential debate, which took place Tuesday.

The latest SurveyUSA results show that the economy and immigration are top issues among likely voters.

54 school districts in Minnesota are asking for funding increases this election year. This comes as federal pandemic aid for schools expired, leading teachers unions to rally for more funding.

Hauser sat down with Republican strategist Brian McDaniel and former DFL state senator Ember Reichgott Junge to discuss the vice presidential debate, as well as a recent debate between Angie Craig(incumbent) and Joe Teirab, who are running for office for the U.S. House in Minnesota’s 2nd District.