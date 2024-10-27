At Issue: Oct. 27 — Early voting, Trump called a ‘fascist’

At Issue: Oct. 27

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down early voting, an ABC poll in which 49% of participants said they think Donald Trump is a “fascist,” and more.

There is a push to vote early in Minnesota. Tim Walz cast his vote in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Early voting is also underway in Wisconsin.

A Hennepin County courier was fired for leaving a box of ballots unattended for nearly ten minutes in Edina.

Pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after barricading Morrill Hall at the University of Minnesota.

Hauser sat down with Republican strategist Andy Brehm and former DFL state senator Jeff Hayden to discuss a CNN interview with Tom Emmer about a poll in which 49% of participants said they believe Donald Trump is a fascist.