At Issue: Oct. 27 — Early voting, Trump called a ‘fascist’
This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down early voting, an ABC poll in which 49% of participants said they think Donald Trump is a “fascist,” and more.
There is a push to vote early in Minnesota. Tim Walz cast his vote in St. Paul on Wednesday.
Early voting is also underway in Wisconsin.
A Hennepin County courier was fired for leaving a box of ballots unattended for nearly ten minutes in Edina.
Pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after barricading Morrill Hall at the University of Minnesota.
Hauser sat down with Republican strategist Andy Brehm and former DFL state senator Jeff Hayden to discuss a CNN interview with Tom Emmer about a poll in which 49% of participants said they believe Donald Trump is a fascist.