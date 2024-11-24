At Issue: Nov. 24 — Trump’s nominations, House balance of power

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses Trump’s nominations for his incoming, balance of power in the Minnesota House, and more.

Incumbent Representative Brad Tabke leads by a mere 15 votes after ballots were recounted on Thursday — a one-vote difference than the original results for House District 54A.

The Minnesota House of Representatives, 67-67, is still working toward a power-sharing agreement.

A police report from 2017 details an incident in which a woman told police that Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense secretary, sexually assaulted her in a hotel in California.

Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew his name to be Trump’s nominee for attorney general.

The chair of the Minnesota DFL, Ken Martin, is running for the Democratic National Committee.

A Minnesota election judge was charged with two felonies after being accused of allowing 11 unregistered people to vote.

Hauser sat down with Republican strategist Brian McDaniel and former DFL state senator Jeff Hayden to discuss Trump’s administrative nominations.