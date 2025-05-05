At Issue: May 4 — 1-on-1 with AG Ellison, state budget latest

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down the latest on the state budget, recent scrutiny facing the state’s attorney general and the latest on a memorial for the late Minnesota Senate majority leader.

Minnesota’s lawmakers are facing hurdles in reaching a budget agreement by the May 19th deadline, highlighted by a political dispute over unemployment insurance for part-time school workers.

Also this week, Tom Hauser sat down with Attorney General Keith Ellison, who encountered questions during a recent session with lawmakers regarding a meeting he held in December 2021 with individuals who were subsequently charged in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation.

Republican members of the House Fraud Oversight Committee expressed concerns about the implications of this meeting on Ellison’s role in overseeing fraud cases within his office.

Lawmakers sought clarity on whether the meeting could highlight potential lapses in oversight and accountability, and Ellison sought to defend his office’s operations amid these allegations.

The Minnesota Senate has unanimously passed a resolution to rename the 10th Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis as the Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic Memorial Bridge.

This honor recognizes the legacy of Dziedzic, who served as Senate Majority Leader and died in December 2022 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

The bridge, which spans the Mississippi River, was a project Dziedzic advocated for and helped secure funding for. The renaming aims to ensure that future generations will remember Dziedzic’s contributions to the community and the state.

