At Issue: May 25 — 1-on-1 with Gov. Walz, latest on budget agreement

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser sits down with Governor Tim Walz to discuss negotiations at the Capitol and the latest on new legislation.

Last week, Gov. Walz signed a series of bills aimed at improving the lives of key public sector workers. Under the new bill, police officers, firefighters and educators in Minnesota will benefit from increased pensions, a move that Walz says underscores the state’s commitment to supporting its essential workers.

Additionally, new legislation has been established to amend workers’ compensation laws, incorporating measures to protect against fraudulent claims. The bill introduced an unemployment insurance account specifically designed for hourly school employees. Another significant aspect of the legislation includes stricter penalties for repeat DWI offenders, highlighting a statewide initiative to enhance public safety.

Also on At Issue, Walz reflected on the five-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, a pivotal moment that has significantly impacted the state.

The governor emphasized that the aftermath was not just about police reform but also addressed broader societal issues, including educational disparities and homeownership gaps between Black and white communities.

Recent updates from the State Capitol indicate a cautious optimism regarding legislative progress.

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth and DFL House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman reported on Thursday that despite the slow pace, negotiations are taking place in public forums, which is a positive sign. Key committees such as the education finance working group and human services are now conducting discussions openly, a departure from previous practices.

