At Issue: May 18 — Budget deal reached, Stillwater prison to close, 1-on-1 with Kendall Qualls

At Issue: May 18, 2025

State legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz announced on Thursday they had reached a biennium budget agreement, but some DFL lawmakers were unhappy with the terms.

In a chaotic scene, more than a dozen DFL legislators stormed the governor’s office, voicing opposition to a key element of the deal that strips access to MinnesotaCare for undocumented immigrants.

Part of that budget also includes a plan to close the Stillwater prison in phases over the next four years. Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell says the maintenance needs at the state’s second-oldest prison are staggering, and state leaders have decided it’s not worth it to sink any more money into the facility. A new prison at the same site would cost an estimated $1.3 billion.

In campaign updates, Republican Tyler Kistner announced this week he is running for Rep. Angie Craig’s open seat in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District. He previously lost to Craig twice in 2020 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Kendall Qualls is the first Republican to throw his hat in the ring for governor in 2026. He joined Tom Hauser in the studio to explain his decision to run.