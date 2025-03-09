At Issue: March 9 —State budget forecast, federal layoffs, push to pardon Chauvin

At Issue: March 9

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses the state budget forecast, Minnesotans being impacted by federal layoffs and Elon Musk commenting that pardoning Derek Chauvin is “something to think about.”

Hauser sat down with Rep. Zack Stephenson(DFL-Coon Rapids) and House Majority Leader Harry Niska(R-Ramsey) to discuss the state budget forecast.

A bill that sought to ban trans athletes from girls and women’s sports failed in the House.

Minnesotans are among the many who have been laid off by the federal government.

Elon Musk commented on his social media platform X “something to think about,” right above conservative commentator Ben Shapiro’s post urging President Donald Trump to pardon ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Hauser sat down with Annette Meeks, the CEO and founder of Freedom Foundation of MN, and former DFL party chair Mike Erlandson for political analysis.