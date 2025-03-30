At Issue: March 30 — State budget, Eichorn released from jail, 1-on-1 with López Franzen

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down the latest on the state budget, former Senator Justin Eichorn’s release from jail and a pay raise for the governor.

The Minnesota Legislature has just over 50 days until their deadline to approve a nearly $70 billion two-year budget. But, at the current pace, that is looking increasingly doubtful.

Since 2010, the legislature has needed special sessions in their odd-numbered budget sessions in 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021. They’ve only avoided special sessions twice, in 2013 and 2023, both when Democrats had complete control of state government.

Former Republican State Senator Justin Eichorn was released from jail on Wednesday and will be sent to a halfway house once space is available. A judge ruled there is probable cause for the case to move to trial.

Eichorn was arrested on March 17 after he allegedly arranged to meet with an undercover Bloomington Police Department officer who was posing as a 17-year-old girl.

Gov. Tim Walz has set a special election for April 29 to replace Eichorn, who resigned his seat in Senate District 6 amid the allegations.

For just the second time since the Minnesota Legislature empowered it to determine pay raises for dozens of state officials, the state “Compensation Council” recommended significant pay increases for the Minnesota governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.

A spokesman for Gov. Walz told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last week he will not take the proposed new raise if it’s adopted either.

Also on At Issue this week, Tom Hauser sits down with Melisa López Franzen, who is running for the U.S. Senate after Sen. Tina Smith announced she won’t seek reelection.

