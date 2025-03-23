At Issue: March 23 — Eichorn charges and resignation, 1-on-1 with Rep. Omar

At Issue: March 23

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down Sen. Eichorn’s resignation after being charged with soliciting sex from a minor, speaks with Rep. Ilhan Omar about the Trump administration, and more.

Sen. Justin Eichorn resigned after being charged with soliciting sex from a minor. Governor Tim Walz is expected to call a special election for his seat in the coming days.

DFL Rep. David Gottfried was sworn in, returning the Minnesota House to a 67-67 tie.

Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock and co-defendant Salim Said, the co-owner of Safari Restaurant, were found guilty on all counts on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim spoke on the release of the JFK assassination files.

Hauser sat down with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar to speak about her criticisms of the Trump administration.

He then sat down with Republican strategist Brian McDaniel and former DFL party chair Brian Melendez for political analysis.