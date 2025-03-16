At Issue: March 16 — Sen. Mitchell ethics hearing, tie restored to Minnesota House

At Issue: March 16

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down Senator Nicole Mitchell’s appearance at an ethics hearing regarding her burglary case and a 67-67 tie in the Minnesota House after DFL-er David Goffried won a special election for District 40B.

For the first time since her arrest for burglary nearly a year ago, Minnesota DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell spoke publicly at a Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct meeting regarding two ethics complaints against her.

DFLer David Gottfried defeated Republican Paul Wikstrom in House District 40B, which restored a 67-67 tie in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Some Minnesota school districts are scrambling after finding out they could lose millions of dollars in state funding for next year. A superintendent told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS this is an unintended consequence of the free school meals program.

Minnesota joined a coalition of states suing to block the Trump administration from following through on mass layoffs across the U.S. Department of Education.

Five years ago this week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Tom Hauser sat down with former DFL state senator Jeff Hayden and Brian McClung, the former communications director for Governor Pawlenty, for political analysis.