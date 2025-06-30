At Issue: June 29 — Remembering the Hortmans

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the heartfelt goodbye over the weekend for Melissa and Mark Hortman.

During this past weekend, family, friends, and state leaders gathered at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis for a private funeral to honor Melissa and Mark Hortman, who lost their lives due to a politically motivated attack at their home in Brooklyn Park.

The service was marked by reflection, remembrance, and a mix of humor that encapsulated the couple’s spirit and their contributions to the community.

Attendees included high-profile political figures such as former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, alongside Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, all paying tribute to a pair who dedicated their lives to public service.

The pastor emphasized that the circumstances of their deaths should not define them but highlight the urgent need to confront political violence and extremism, adding that Melissa and Mark Hortman’s legacy serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for racial justice and human dignity in Minnesota and beyond.

Former President Joe Biden joined thousands of mourners Friday as Melissa and Mark Hortman lay in state in the Minnesota Capitol rotunda.

She is the first woman and part of the first couple to lie in state in Minnesota’s Capitol since its opening in 1905. This honor has been bestowed upon only 19 individuals previously, marking a significant moment in state history.

Attendees on Friday expressed their grief and admiration for the Hortmans, who were celebrated not only as dedicated parents but also as influential public figures.

As the line of mourners formed before the Capitol doors opened, many, like a former DFL state representative from Duluth, brought flowers imbued with personal significance. One attendee shared a touching memory of Melissa’s curiosity about peony flowers, which led to special plants being delivered to her home.

