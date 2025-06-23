At Issue: June 22 — Latest on targeted lawmaker shootings, more on threats at the State Capitol

This week on At Issue, Leah McLean gives the latest on the target shootings that killed state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injured state Senator John Hoffman and his wife.

Leah also sat down with former DFL State Sen. Ember Reichgott Junge and Annette Meeks, the CEO of the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota, to discuss the impacts of the loss of state Representative Hortman.

Also this week, a lobbyist named Jonathan Bohn has been arrested for allegedly making threats of violence at the State Capitol.

Officials reported that there is no ongoing threat to staff or lawmakers following the incident.

The arrest was triggered by a text message threatening to carry out a shooting at the Capitol. Bohn, who is the public affairs director of the Inter Faculty Organization, which represents faculty at seven state universities, is charged with threats of violence. He has since been placed on administrative leave.

A candlelight vigil on the steps of the Minnesota Capitol to remember state Representative Hortman and her husband, Mark, happened last week.

A memorial with cards and signs is continuing to grow.

The Hortmans were killed at their home in the early morning hours on June 14 in what prosecutors say was a politically targeted attack. Last Tuesday, a procession was held while their bodies were moved to a funeral home in Minneapolis. Their dog, Gilbert, also died from injuries he received during the home invasion.

The Hoffman family is sharing more about that shooting, which injured state Senator Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

The same morning state Representative Hortman was shot, state Senator Hoffman was shot nine times and his wife, Yvette, was shot eight times. Their daughter, Hope, was also present and able to call 911.

The Hoffman family says suspected shooter 57-year-old Vance Boelter came to the door of their Champlin home around 2 a.m. and began shouting and pounding on the door, all while identifying himself as a police officer.

