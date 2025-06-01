At Issue: June 1 — State budget negotiations and sanctuary cities on notice

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses the latest on the state budget and reactions from officials in St. Paul and Minneapolis after they were put on notice by the Trump Administration for being so-called sanctuary cities.

The Minnesota legislature is currently facing significant challenges as it has missed its budget deadline, which was due over two weeks ago. There is less than a month remaining until a potential government shutdown and lawmakers have yet to pass at least two-thirds of the state budget.

A particularly contentious issue is the proposal to phase out adult undocumented immigrants from the state health insurance program, which divides party lines and complicates negotiations.

With only 29 days until the state funding deadline, lawmakers remain hopeful for a resolution. Governor Tim Walz has stated that a special session will not occur until comprehensive agreements are reached.

This week, President Donald Trump took a stance against sanctuary cities, specifically naming Minneapolis and St. Paul in a recent announcement.

The White House issued a list of these cities, claiming they are not in compliance with federal immigration laws. Trump has demanded that the cities alter their policies or face federal repercussions.

In response, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed his pride in being included on the list, indicating support for sanctuary city policies.

The Trump administration’s threat to withhold federal funding has led to a legal battle, as Mayors Frey and Melvin Carter have filed a lawsuit against the federal government. Their efforts were initially somewhat successful when a federal judge sided with the cities in April, putting a temporary halt to Trump’s order. This ongoing dispute highlights the tension between federal immigration enforcement and local governmental policies regarding immigrant protections.