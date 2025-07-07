At Issue: July 6 — Trump’s budget bill passes through Congress, new laws in place July 1

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses the reaction from Minnesotans surrounding President Donald Trump’s budget bill and the new laws that went into effect last week, including lane splitting for motorcycles.

The ongoing debate surrounding President Trump’s budget bill, the “Big Beautiful Bill,” is intensifying in Washington, D.C., as it represents a key element of Trump’s second-term agenda.

The bill has successfully passed through Congress, raising concerns among some Minnesota leaders about the potential for significant financial burdens on the state’s Medicaid and food assistance programs.

During discussions with bipartisan members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, it was highlighted that while the bill aims to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid, the implications could lead to higher costs for states. Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer acknowledged these concerns, suggesting that states like Minnesota could mitigate the impact by intensifying efforts to address inefficiencies within their own Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) systems.

Also, the state has enacted a new law effective July 1, which allows motorcyclists to legally split lanes and filter through traffic, but only under certain circumstances.

Department of Public Safety officials say this law does not condone dangerous driving practices. Riders are urged to proceed with caution; safety remains a priority. They must decide for themselves whether splitting lanes feels safe, and it’s crucial to remember that lane splitting is permissible only when traffic is slow, and speeds must not exceed 25 mph.

The recent departure of Wilson Tindy from the Department of Education has raised numerous unanswered questions.

While the agency remains tight-lipped regarding the circumstances of his exit, it has come to light that Tindy has a troubling criminal history. In 2014, he faced a criminal complaint involving burglary and sexual assault after allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment. The victim reported feeling someone pull her underwear down and saw a male figure standing over her.

Following the incident, Tindy fled but left behind a fingerprint that ultimately led law enforcement to him. In 2016, Tindy was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, resulting in a sentence that included 200 days in Hennepin County jail.

