At Issue: Jan. 29 – Walz’s budget and infrastructure plans, senators pass PRO Act

This week on At Issue with Tom Hauser covers the state senate’s vote on codifying the right to abortion in the state, as well as Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed state budget and state infrastructure plans.

Former state senator Jeff Hayden (DFL) and Brian McClung, the communications director for former Minn. Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R) joined Haser to provide analysis on this week’s happenings.

Sheletta Brundidge, as well as Brian McDaniel of Hylden Advocacy & Law, joined Hauser to discuss Black Entrepreneurs Day at the state capitol, which is happening later this week.

