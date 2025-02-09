At Issue: Feb. 9 — Power-sharing agreement, 1-on-1 with Speaker Demuth, new KSTP/SurveyUSA results

At Issue: Feb. 9

This week on At Issue, Eric Chaloux breaks down the new power-sharing agreement in the House, speaks one-on-one with Speaker Lisa Demuth, and more.

House Democrats and Republicans reached a power-sharing agreement, and Democrats returned to the Capitol.

Chaloux spoke with Rep. Lisa Demuth, who was elected House Speaker.

A special election for House District 40B has been set for March 11.

An exclusive KSTP/SurveyUSA poll found that the top issues voters care about are lower taxes, health care and stopping fraud.

A jury has been selected for the latest Feeding Our Future trial.

Chaloux sat down with Annette Meeks of Freedom Foundation of Minnesota and former DFL state senator Jeff Hayden for political analysis.