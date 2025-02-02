At Issue: Feb. 2 — House balance of power, Clark wins Senate special election

At Issue: Feb. 2

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser goes over the latest with the balance of power in the Minnesota House of Representatives and speaks with newly-elected Doron Clark.

While the House DFL boycott continues, House Republicans filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Steve Simon. The lawsuit accuses him of overstepping his authority as the presiding officer of the house.

Doron Clark won the special election for Senate District 60 and Democrats took control of the State Senate.

President Donald Trump’s budget office on Wednesday rescinded an order freezing spending on federal grants less than two days after it was ordered.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced his bid for reelection.

Hauser had a one-on-one interview with Doron Clark, who won the special election for Senate District 60.

He then sat down with former Governor Pawlenty’s communications director Brian McClung and former DFL party chair Mike Erlandson for political analysis.