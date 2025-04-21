At Issue: April 20 — Legislative session progress, special election in Senate District 6

This week on At Issue, Chris Egert breaks down the latest on the 2025 legislative session, the upcoming special election for Senate District 6, the latest on an ethics complaint against DFL Senate President Bobby Joe Champion and more.

The countdown is on in St. Paul with less than a month until the end of this year’s legislative session. So far, the legislature has passed four bills.

Two candidates are now nominated for Minnesota’s District 6 Senate seat.

Keri Heintzeman won the Republican primary for Senate District 6 and will go up against the lone DFLer, Denise Slipy, on April 29 in a special election.

That position was vacated by former Sen. Justin Eichorn, who resigned last month after being arrested in Bloomington for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor.

A Senate ethics committee will meet Tuesday to take up the case involving DFL Senate President Bobby Joe Champion. The hearing will not address the specific complaint filed against Champion, but instead consider his request for an advisory opinion on whether he violated conflict of interest rules.

Tune into At Issue every Sunday at 10 a.m.