At Issue: May 14 — KSTP/SurveyUSA polls show voters’ positions on key legislative issues

The Minnesota Legislature is hoping to finish its work early this year, but there’s still plenty of unfinished work to be done.

That includes a bill to legalize recreational cannabis. A conference committee held its first meeting Friday to work out differences between the House and Senate bills.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Senate joined the House in passing a paid family and medical leave bill, needing all 34 DFL votes to do so.

Our latest KSTP/SurveyUSA poll shows a majority of Minnesotans favor both of these issues working their way through the Legislature. But respondents say they would prefer Gov. Tim Walz’s tax rebate plan over the plans proposed by DFL lawmakers.

Plus, our political analysts dig into what the House and Senate have left on their plate with the 2023 regular session winding down.