At Issue: March 2 — St. Paul sues Trump, 1-on-1 with Mayor Carter

At Issue: March 2

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down the city of St. Paul suing the Trump administration over its immigration order and sits down with Mayor Carter.

Governor Tim Walz announced he is not running for U.S. Senate. He also declined to apologize for saying the country is being taken over by “fascists and nazis.”

The city of St. Paul sued the Trump administration over its immigration order. Hauser spoke with Mayor Melvin Carter 1-on-1 about the lawsuit.

Royalston Square opened in Minneapolis.

Hauser sat down with Republican strategist Andy Brehm and former DFL state senator Ember Reichgott Junge for political analysis.