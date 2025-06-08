At Issue: June 8 — Special session begins Monday, transportation budget and healthcare for undocumented immigrants among key issues

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses the issues set to be discussed in an upcoming special session, including the transportation budget and a proposal to eliminate access to MinnesotaCare for undocumented immigrants.

The special legislative session is set to commence at the State Capitol on Monday, following a deal reached by caucus leaders.

The session aims to address and pass 14 bills, among them contentious measures related to healthcare for undocumented immigrants and a crucial transportation budget. After weeks of stalled negotiations, the agreement specifies that the session will last one day and must adjourn by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

However, significant disagreements remain unresolved, particularly concerning the transportation budget. Recent developments have caught some county leaders off guard, as a provision could redirect $93 million initially designated for metro counties’ infrastructure projects to the Met Council for bus rapid transit initiatives.

A proposal to terminate access to MinnesotaCare for adult undocumented immigrants is set for a vote in the upcoming special session, igniting opposition within the Democratic caucus.

Lawmakers have expressed their frustration over the impending decision, voicing that the agreement to phase out coverage is a divisive policy pushed by House Republicans. Current estimates indicate that more than 20,000 undocumented immigrants are enrolled in the program, far exceeding initial projections.

The financial implications reflect a rapidly rising cost, with the Department of Human Services (DHS) maintaining that expenditures could reach $200 million by 2028.

Traffic in Saint Paul is on the rise as state employees return to the office for three days a week, sparking hopes of revitalization in the area around the capital, particularly downtown.

The downtown area in St. Paul has struggled since the pandemic with business closures and empty streets, but downtown leaders believe more foot traffic is the key to success.

The St. Paul Downtown Alliance reports an influx of approximately 20,000 more workers now filling the streets, following Governor Tim Walz’s mandate for state employees to work in the office at least 50% of the time.

Law enforcement agencies in Minnesota are urging state lawmakers to tackle a severe mental health crisis in jails, emphasizing that the situation has reached a critical level. Sheriffs and county attorneys have expressed their frustration over the inadequate number of mental health beds in state facilities operated by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS).

Reports have highlighted that DHS has struggled to comply with Minnesota’s 48-hour rule, which requires moving individuals from jails to treatment following a civil commitment. Although lawmakers temporarily paused this rule two years ago, many assert that the underlying issues have yet to be resolved.

