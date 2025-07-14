At Issue: July 13 — Walz facing criticism for money spent on congressional hearing, Sen. Hoffman recovery update

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses recent criticism against Governor Tim Walz for the amount of money he spent on private counsel ahead of a congressional hearing, the latest on state Senator John Hoffman’s recovery and more.

Governor Tim Walz has come under fire for incurring a substantial $430,000 legal bill in preparation for a congressional hearing focused on immigration, attended alongside governors from Illinois and New York.

This money, which was spent on private legal counsel, has sparked questions from some Republicans about its necessity.

Gov. Walz attributed the charges to the legislative pressure exerted by congressional Republicans, who he claims aimed to publicly critique him and his peers. During the June 12 session of the House Oversight Committee, the governors were provided minimal time for responses, leading Walz to label the hearing as “grandstanding.”

State Senator John Hoffman has moved out of the ICU and is now in transitional rehabilitation following a violent incident at his home on June 14. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were both victims of multiple gunshot wounds during the attack.

Yvette was able to leave the hospital approximately a week after the incident, showing signs of recovery.

The shooting also led to the death of State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were allegedly shot by the same assailant, Vance Boelter. He is currently facing both state and federal charges for these crimes.

Walz has scheduled the special election for the DFL House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman’s seat on September 16.

Hortman, a significant figure in the Minnesota House for over 20 years, has left a considerable legacy, making her replacement a challenging task.

Even before the election date was finalized, Brooklyn Park City Council member Christian Erickson announced his candidacy, expressing his intent to honor Hortman’s legacy.

