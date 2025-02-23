At Issue: Feb. 23 — Competition to fill Sen. Smith’s seat, Mitchell ethic complaint

At Issue: Feb. 23

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses the already-active competition for Tina Smith’s Senate seat, a second ethics complaint against State Senatore Nicole Mitchell, and more.

The Minnesota House had its first floor vote on a bill that aimed to force more transparency on the Attorney General’s Office — the vote failed 65-67.

Lawmakers also considered a bill banning transgender girls from competing on girl’s sports teams. The Education Policy Committee voted to advance the bill to the House floor.

The Minnesota Senate is considering a bill that would ban the use of “nudification” technology.

House Republicans are seeking to ease restrictions on e-pull tabs.

Senate Republicans plan to file a second ethics complaint against Sen. Nicole Mitchell, claiming she did not disclose a “conflict of interest” when she voted against her own expulsion last month.

There is also interest in the seat in the U.S. Senate after Tina Smith announced she won’t be seeking reelection. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan officially launched her campaign and Rep.Angie Craig has also expressed interest in the seat.

Hauser sat down with former DFL party chair Mike Erlandson and Republican strategist Brian McClung for political analysis.