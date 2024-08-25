At Issue: Aug. 25 — Democratic National Convention recap, 1-on-1 with Peggy Flanagan

At Issue: Aug. 25

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down the Democratic National Convention, which took place in Chicago.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination.

Hauser fact-checked the acceptance speech.

He also spoke one-on-one with Peggy Flanagan, who will become Minnesota’s governor if Walz becomes vice president.

Hauser sat down with Republican strategist Brian McDaniel and former DFL state senator Ember Reichgott Junge to discuss the DNC.