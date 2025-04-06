At Issue: April 6 — Royce White campaign finance questions, 1-on-1 with Adam Schwarze

At Issue: April 6

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser questions Royce White’s campaign finance reports, which show the candidate spent over $1 million of donor money on “credit card fees.” He also has a one-on-one interview with Adam Schwarze, a Republican running for U.S. Senate.

Bills in the Minnesota House and Senate aim to put significant restrictions on homeowner association (HOA) boards across the state, aimed at transparency and accountability. However, many HOA board advocates say the proposed new laws go too far and will increase resident fees and potentially hurt property laws.

170 workers will be laid off from the Minnesota Department of Health due to cuts in federal funding.

Republicans are proposing changes to the state’s free school lunches program.

Minnesota U.S. Senate candidate Royce White defends the campaign finance reports he filed that show more than $1 million of donor money went to “credit card fees,” which is nearly 70% of his $1.43 million in operating expenses in the 2024 campaign against Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Hauser sat down with Adam Schwarze, a Republican running for U.S. Senate.

Hauser also sat down with former DFL party chair Mike Erlandson and Annette Meeks, founder and CEO of the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota, for political analysis.