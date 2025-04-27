At Issue: April 27 — State of the State, budget negotiations

At Issue: April 27

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down the State of the State Address and the work to reach a deal on the state’s budget.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz delivered his State of the State Address.

Lawmakers are working to reach a deal on the state’s budget.

The Minnesota Senate Ethics Subcommittee determined on Thursday that Senate President Bobby Joe Champion did not violate financial conflict of interest rules.

Hauser sat down with former DFL state senator Jeff Hayden and Republican strategist Brian McDaniel for political analysis.