Zion Williamson scores 29 as Pelicans defeat Timberwolves 119-115 in rare road win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 29 points and CJ McCollum added 18 for New Orleans as the Pelicans surprised the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 119-115 win on Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves have lost two straight after winning eight in a row. Minnesota is in a battle with Golden State for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Wednesday’s loss drops Minnesota a full game behind the Warriors.

After trailing 43-32 in the second quarter, the Pelicans went on a 14-0 run to take a 46-43 lead. The two teams went back and forth for most of the rest of the game but Minnesota never could establish a comfortable lead against the Pelicans.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 29 points. Julius Randle added 17 and Mike Conley scored 16.

Wednesday’s game was New Orleans’ first since losing forward Trey Murphy III for the season with a right shoulder injury. Murphy, who averaged 21.2 points per game this year, was injured in Monday’s loss to Detroit.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr

Takeaways

Pelicans: While Williamson was the dominant force on offense, he had plenty of help. Six different Pelicans scored in double figures against a Timberwolves team that statistically has been one of the better defenses in the league this season.

Timberwolves: This should have been an easy bounce-back game for Minnesota after Monday’s loss to Indiana. Instead, the Wolves couldn’t handle a Pelicans team with just six road wins all season prior to Wednesday.

Key moment

Trailing by two points late, Minnesota couldn’t corral a defensive rebound in the final minute. New Orleans instead grabbed its 11th board of the game, allowing Williamson to put in a layup with 13.1 seconds remaining to send Timberwolves fans to the exits.

Key stat

Edwards was cold from the floor, shooting just 5 of 19 — including 1-for-9 on 2-point field goals.

Up next

The same two teams play again Friday in Minneapolis.

