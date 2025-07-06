Wolves start summer grind with eyes on Vegas Summer League

The Timberwolves held their first summer practice Sunday morning at Mayo Clinic Square in Minneapolis. The Wolves will leave for Las Vegas on Wednesday for Summer League play.

Wolves second year players Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. are both embracing Summer League starting up.



Both told me they know they have opportunities on the table this coming season the way the current roster sits.@KSTPSports pic.twitter.com/UPZTRBHfcP — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) July 6, 2025

The Wolves have experience on their summer league roster, which includes, Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, and Leonard Miller. All four had minutes with the Wolves last season.

