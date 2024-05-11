Locker Room reaction from Wolves following Game 3 loss vs. Nuggets

Following their Game 3 loss vs. Denver late Friday night at Target Center, their first postseason defeat this year, KSTP spoke with Timberwolves guards Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, along with center Rudy Gobert.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Edwards, Gobert, and Alexander-Walker***

The Wolves lead the best-of-7 series, 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday night at Target Center at 7 p.m.

Game 5 will be in Denver on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. Central.