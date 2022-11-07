Timberwolves shootaround, Nov. 7: Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels interviews

The 5-5 Timberwolves host the 4-5 New York Knicks Monday night at 8:15 p.m. It’s a later start because all 30-teams are playing, and the league wanted to stagger the start times.

KSTP Sports attended shootaround at Mayo Clinic Square Monday morning and spoke with guard Jaylen Nowell and forward Jaden McDaniels.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Nowell and McDaniels***

Wolves center Rudy Gobert remains out — he’s on the Covid list.

After the game vs. New York, the Wolves wrap up their 4-game homestand Wednesday vs. Phoenix.